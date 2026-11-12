LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Veterans, military families and community members gathered in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday for the annual Veterans Day parade, honoring the men and women who have served in the U.S. military.

The parade made its way along Fourth Street and featured marching bands, veterans organizations, military groups, first responders and local youth organizations.

WATCH | Veterans Day parade brings Las Vegas together to honor those who served

Las Vegas Veterans Day parade brings community together to honor those who served

For many in attendance, the parade has become a yearly tradition.

“I come out every year to support the cause, but also the people who contribute to making the day a success,” said Stephanie Harris.

Harris said this year’s celebration was especially meaningful because her daughter is preparing to commission into the U.S. Navy.

“It is exciting to come and represent what she will be a part of,” Harris said.

For Navy veteran David Murtaugh, who served three tours in Vietnam, the day brought back emotional memories.

Murtaugh spent the morning handing out red poppies, a symbol of remembrance dating back to World War I. The flowers honor service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I get emotional just thinking about it,” Murtaugh said.

Other veterans reflected on the sacrifices made not only by those in uniform but also by their loved ones.

“You could go months without talking to your family members and they are the backbone of the military because they do help the service members to do their job,” said Edward Weaver, who served 25 years in the Air Force.

The celebration also gave younger generations an opportunity to learn about the importance of Veterans Day and personally thank those who served.

“I wanted to come out because I wanted to see the importance of Veterans Day,” said Lia Rodriguez.

The annual parade is organized by the nonprofit Veterans Action Group.

While Veterans Day is observed once a year, resources and support for veterans are available year-round.