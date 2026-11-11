LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ross Bryant served in the U.S. Army for 24 years. During his time in the service, he was riding, working on, and living in tanks. He was also jumping out of airplanes. That service, he says, took a toll on his body.

Bryant, a retired Army Major and Las Vegas resident, says he spent more than 16 years trying to get his disability benefits approved, filing appeals on three separate occasions, only to be denied each time.

"A regular veteran trying to navigate this, it becomes so complicated, and then you get a denial," Bryant said.

Bryant says that changed when he connected with Veteran Benefits Guide, a local organization that works with veterans to help them through the VA disability claims process.

WATCH | Local organization helping veterans navigate complicated benefits process

Local organization helping veterans navigate complicated benefits process

"16 or 17 years afterwards, my stuff got approved, which would never have happened without professional assistance," he said.

Veteran Benefits Guide says it works one-on-one with veterans to help them understand and navigate the VA disability claims process, which can involve extensive documentation, medical evaluations, and multiple rounds of appeals.

Lisa Kalkes, the organization's Chief Marketing Officer and a veteran herself, says the complexity of the process, rather than a lack of eligibility, is often what stops veterans from applying.

"What we do at Veteran Benefits Guide is really get to know the veteran and their specific case and help guide them through the whole process because it can be very overwhelming," Kalkes said. "We want to take that burden off their shoulders so that they can get back to whether it's their career, their family, enjoying life."

Kalkes also says some veterans hold back from applying because they believe they would be taking benefits away from veterans who "had it worse".

She says that is simply not true, and that veterans who have a service-connected condition may be eligible to apply for disability benefits regardless of the nature of their service.

If you are a veteran who needs assistance applying for VA disability benefits, you can find more information about the Veteran Benefits Guide on their website here.