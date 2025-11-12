Local and national resources available for veterans struggling with mental health

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the brave men and women who have risked their lives for our country, many veterans may face challenges as they transition back into their everyday lives.

For some, the challenges may be invisible.

Mental illness among adults in the U.S. is common. It is estimated that one in five U.S. adults is living with a mental illness, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

For veterans, research suggests that 11 to 20% of veterans experience PTSD in a given year. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, in 2008, it was estimated that one in three veterans had some symptoms of depression, and one in eight to 10 had major depression.

Channel 13 has compiled a list of mental health resources within the valley.

Local resources

National Resources

