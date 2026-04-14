LAS VEGAS, NV (KTNV) — After facing a setback in North Las Vegas, a national nonprofit looking to build a housing development for struggling veterans is now eyeing Las Vegas, with its formal proposal set to go before the city planning commission on the evening of Tuesday, April 14.

It's a story I've been following for more than a year.

Veteran housing development gets second chance in Las Vegas after setback in North Las Vegas

It all started in late 2024, when the nonprofit Tunnel to Towers presented its plans to the North Las Vegas Planning Commission.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation wanted to build a housing development for veterans on a parcel of land near Centennial Parkway and Pecos Road. They specifically chose that spot due to its proximity to the VA Hospital.

But planning commission officials gave the project an unfavorable recommendation, saying they wanted to save that land for commercial use to house amenities for residents of new neighborhoods nearby.

City officials stated at the time that they were willing to work with the nonprofit to find another spot for the project, but Tunnel to Towers ultimately pulled the application, saying they did not feel they were being supported.

Local veterans reached out to Channel 13, saying they were upset about how it all went down, and Tunnel to Towers remained adamant about bringing this housing development somewhere to Southern Nevada, given our large veteran population and their struggles finding affordable housing.

So, they turned their attention to the City of Las Vegas.

Now, it appears Tunnel to Towers has found a new spot — near Rancho and Jones. That proposal is set to go before the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday, April 14.

"I made it very clear that once we pulled that application in North Las Vegas, that we're still coming to town. It may be four blocks away, but we're coming to town. And that's exactly what we did," said Gavin Naples, vice president of the Homeless Veterans Program at the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

"At the end of the day, our only objective is to provide high-quality housing and services to our nation's heroes, and we will not be deterred by any means from doing that," Naples went on to say.

He said the proposed development in Las Vegas is very similar to what they had initially planned for North Las Vegas. It would consist of more than 100 units of permanent supportive housing for veterans, along with on-site wraparound services, like mental health support and employment assistance.

He added that they will provide transportation to and from the VA Hospital for those who need it. Tunnel to Towers has built similar communities all over the country in their fight to eradicate veteran homelessness.

If approved by the Las Vegas Planning Commission, Naples said the project will then move to the Las Vegas City Council for final approval in May.

He added, even though they've pivoted to another part of the valley, they're still under contract for the parcel of land they were initially eyeing in North Las Vegas, and they're not giving up hope there. He said they anticipate this year's elections will bring in new leadership there that will be more supportive of their original plans.

"There's going to be some changes coming to that area politically this year, so we've been having some discussions in that regard as well, and I do believe we're going to be able to build that project as well. The need is definitely there," Naples said.

So, when all is said and done, we could see two of these housing developments here in the valley.

