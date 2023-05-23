Venetian guest hits jackpot over $400,000

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Venetian guest is going home a big winner after hitting a jackpot worth $435,580.

Resort officials said that on Saturday, a guest stopped by to play Ultimate Texas Hold'em. While playing, casino officials said the guest was dealt a club royal flush and won the major tier of the Millionaire Progressive to take home the big payday.

The Venetian said the Millionaire Progressive was launched in 2018 and has minted nearly a dozen millionaires since then with the latest coming just over a week ago for the largest jackpot payout ever at $2.6 million

