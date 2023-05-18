Las Vegas local scores over $69k Dragon Cash jackpot at Rampart Casino
Posted at 3:45 PM, May 18, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday, Rampart Casino officials saw a local score a jackpot in slots.
Officials with the casino said the winner did not want to be identified.
According to a press release, the local was playing a $15 bet when they hit a $69,597 Dragon Cash jackpot.
