Vegas Stronger Champion: Lori Ernsperger volunteers with hospice patients

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. Our Vegas Stronger Champion, Lori Ernsperger, has volunteered at Nathan Adelson Hospice and helped patients and their families since her own mom experienced end-of-life care several years ago.

"They always say it takes a village when you bring a new life into the world, and it also takes a village at the end of life," Ersperger told Channel 13. "So you've got the family and friends, and you've got the doctors, nurses, chaplains, and volunteers. I come from that aspect that we're all going to die. And if we can make that a peaceful, compassionate experience, then I've done my job as a volunteer."

WATCH | Here's what makes Lori Ernsperger this month's Vegas Stronger Champion

Nathan Adelson Hospice executive director Lori Townsend says her organization couldn't do what they do for patients and their loved ones without volunteers, who spend time with patients experiencing end-of-life care, and help their families navigate the tough times.

"The volunteers are extremely important to us because they supplement the things that our staff don't have the ability to do," Townsend said, "so when I think about what Lori and our other volunteers do, they spend a lot of time doing really nice things for our patients."

"Let's say the spouse needs to run to the doctor, so they need somebody there that they can trust to go into the home and sit with the patient, read to them, watch TV, and have normal everyday conversations," Ernsperger explained. "In some situations, they don't have family and friends, and so as a volunteer, I get to sit with them and hold their hand and just let them know that they're not alone."

Like Ersperger, Townsend has also been on the receiving end of palliative care.

"I personally just experienced our hospice care as a loved one," Townsend explained. "My dad was on service last year, and he passed away a year ago this week. I just realized at that moment I knew what we did was important and special, but I really knew how important it was, and special it was, after I experienced it myself."

For her compassion and devotion to patients and families, Jeff Giles of Findlay Automotive Group recognizes Lori Ernsperger.

"So every month we do something, we sponsor a program with Channel 13 called Vegas Stronger Champions, and we just like to highlight people are doing good things every day in our community," Giles said to Ernsperger as he surprised her with a check for $599. "People like you who've been volunteering at Nathan Adelson Hospice for many years now are making a real difference for the people that you're serving, and we just think that's wonderful."

Nathan Adelson Hospice is always on the lookout for volunteers. If this sounds like something you're called to do, click here for their volunteer page.