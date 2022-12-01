Vegas Stronger Champion: HopeLink of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — HopeLink of Southern Nevada is soliciting donations for their 21st Annual Toy Store, held at The Crossing Midtown, a church near Sahara Ave. and Valley View Boulevard.

Katheryn Phillips is the community engagement supervisor at HopeLink and says that for families going through tough times, the holidays can be difficult to pull together.

"When things are tight and you’re having to prioritize housing and food, we just like to be able to bring in some Christmas joy and make sure they can have a Santa Christmas, no matter what," Phillips told KTNV-TV.

Last year, each client of HopeLink was able to pick out six gifts per child, and had them wrapped by volunteers. More than 250 people were helped last Christmas.

The charitable organization is in its 30th year of service in Las Vegas, and aims to prevent homelessness, preserve families, and provide hope to people in need.

Philips says the problem of homelessness is a growing epidemic in Las Vegas, but stopping homelessness before it begins makes good financial sense for all of us.

"To prevent someone from becoming homeless saves taxpayers tons of money. Rent for three months might be $9,000, but when someone falls into the social services system, it can cost taxpayers up to $50,000 a year to support that individual," Phillips said. "So by us making that investment in them and their home, preventing them from homelessness and keeping them in their home, preventing trauma, is in everyone’s best interest."

For their efforts, HopeLink of Southern Nevada is December's Vegas Stronger Champion, and Findlay Automotive Group recognized their work with a $599 donation.

"We here at Findlay Automotive Group want to thank you for what you guys do," said Jeff Giles as he presented the donation. "We love your mission of keeping families from falling into homelessness, and we understand you’re doing a toy drive, which is just wonderful and needed this time of year," Giles added.

If you or someone you know are in need of assistance, contact HopeLink at 702-566-0576 or www.link2hope.org .

Vegas Stronger Champion is sponsored by Findlay Automotive Group.