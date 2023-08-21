Vegas Stronger helping homeless individuals who live in storm drains, tunnels as storm moves through valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Tropical Storm Hilary approaches the valley, ensuring the entire community's safety is paramount, particularly homeless individuals who often seek shelter in tunnels.

The nonprofit organization, Vegas Stronger, has taken on the crucial task of checking spots like these, striving to forewarn people and encourage them to evacuate before the storm arrives.

David Marlon, a representative from Vegas Stronger, highlighted their efforts: "With Tropical Storm Hilary approaching, in addition to our attempts to coax them out, the storm itself is also pushing them to leave. Lately, we've successfully persuaded people to seek treatment, come to shelters, and escape this dire living situation."

Marlon noted that his team warned people about the impending storm's severity last Thursday. Their mission centers on assisting those living in the tunnels, many of whom might be grappling with addiction, and connecting them with the necessary help.

To date, Vegas Stronger has visited over a dozen camps, tunnels, and tunnel entrances where individuals have made their homes.

Marlon emphasized that with the heavy rains anticipated from the storm, storm drains and tunnels pose a significant danger and are unsuitable places for people to reside.