Williams drivers visit Vegas Golden Knights ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A couple of drivers have temporarily stepped away from the racetrack and hit the rink.

On Wednesday, Williams Racing drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant stopped by The Fortress to visit the Vegas Golden Knights, ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix. That includes meeting team mascot, Chance.

"He's scary," Alex Albon said laughing. "What are you? A lizard?"

In the locker room, the Golden Knights had golden jerseys waiting for the pair. Sargeant joked saying it could be dangerous for him to rep VGK.

"I'm going to get hate," Sargeant said. "I'm a Florida Panthers boy."

Thanks for stopping by, guys! 😄🏎



Don't worry, @LoganSargeant - we won't tell the Panthers 😅



Best of luck to Logan & @alex_albon this weekend in the @F1LasVegas Grand Prix! 👏 https://t.co/AG2DWVTDr3 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 15, 2023

As for the Golden Knights, they're currently on a five-game road trip and will miss being in Las Vegas for the race. Players said they're expecting the Strip to come alive.

"We obviously live in a city where the Strip's the main attraction. Any time you go down there, there is traffic everywhere, lots of foot traffic, lots of people," said Zach Whitecloud. "I think it's going to be hundreds of times bigger than what we experience now on a Friday or even a weekend. Fans are going to get treated for the Formula 1 race to what Vegas is and that's a city that can always put on a show."

"Having the parade there was wild and a lot of fun and seeing all of those people down there. I think it's going to be similar to that environment with F1," said Logan Thompson. "It's going to be crowded and cars are going by at insane speeds. It's going to be awesome."

So who do the Vegas Golden Knights think will win the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

"I'm a fan of Aston Martin right now and Ferrari. I like them a lot," Jonathan Marchessault said. "But obviously, right now, I think Verstappen is ahead of the game so the safe bet would be to have him win but I would like to see somebody make his life a little harder out there."

"I'm expecting Verstappen to win it by about 20 seconds so it's going to be a tight race," William Carrier said.

"To be honest, just looking at the season, I think it's going to be Max Verstappen," Ivan Barbashev said.

"Probably Red Bull and Verstappen will win," Brayden McNabb said.

"I would like Leclerc to win but I'm going to guess it's going to be Verstappen," Adin Hill said.

The Vegas Golden Knights are back in action on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers. The puck is scheduled to drop at 10 a.m. They'll return to The Fortress on Nov. 25.