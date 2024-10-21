Valley teen's Formula 1 wish granted by Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is just over a month away.

One Las Vegas student will get a special seat thanks to her wish being granted by race officials and Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada.

Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Gabrielle Lowe is 16 years old and was diagnosed with lymphoma.

She was hospitalized last year and that's when she watched every episode of the hit Netflix show "Drive to Survive".

Lowe says she fell in love with Formula 1 and credits the show for helping her get through her treatment.

Earlier this month, the Coronado High School student stopped by Grand Prix Plaza and got a behind-the-scenes tour of the pit building and learned more about how officials prepare for the race.

Lowe was given grandstand tickets for the race.

She says she can't wait to see her favorite driver, Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, on the grid in her hometown.