Watch Now
Local NewsVegas Grand Prix

Actions

Valley teen's Formula 1 wish granted by Las Vegas Grand Prix

Make A Wish - F1
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Make A Wish - F1
Make A Wish - F1
Make A Wish - F1
Make A Wish - F1
Make A Wish - F1
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is just over a month away.

One Las Vegas student will get a special seat thanks to her wish being granted by race officials and Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada.

Make A Wish - F1

Gabrielle Lowe is 16 years old and was diagnosed with lymphoma.

She was hospitalized last year and that's when she watched every episode of the hit Netflix show "Drive to Survive".

Lowe says she fell in love with Formula 1 and credits the show for helping her get through her treatment.

Earlier this month, the Coronado High School student stopped by Grand Prix Plaza and got a behind-the-scenes tour of the pit building and learned more about how officials prepare for the race.

Lowe was given grandstand tickets for the race.

She says she can't wait to see her favorite driver, Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, on the grid in her hometown.

Make A Wish - F1

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Vegas Golden Knights fall short on the road over the Florida Panthers World's top triathletes ready to race in Las Vegas T100 world championship tour Breast cancer survivors paint speedway start-finish line for South Point 400 Lady Rebels ranked #1 in Mountain West preseason poll
Screenshot 2024-10-19 at 7.32.02 PM.png

Screenshot 2024-10-19 at 7.33.16 PM.png

Screenshot 2024-10-19 at 7.34.34 PM.png

Screenshot 2024-10-19 at 7.34.47 PM.png