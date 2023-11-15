Sphere, Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix unveil new Exosphere displays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix week is officially underway and Sphere is getting a new look ahead of the race.

On Wednesday, the new Exosphere displays were unveiled.

Sphere, Formula 1 unveil Las Vegas Grand Prix displays

"Sphere's Exosphere doesn't just complement the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, it elevates it to new heights, turning every lap into a mesmerizing experience for fans in attendance and watching on TV globally," said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer for Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. "Picture real-time pole positions, thrilling podium celebrations, and a dynamic showcase of all 20 drivers and their iconic cars displayed larger-than-life. We are excited to have Sphere at the heart of race weekend."

According to Sphere officials, this will be the first live sporting event that incorporates Sphere as part of the official broadcast. That includes advertisements that will be displayed on the Exosphere from American Express, Aristocrat, Aston Martin, Body Armor, Google Chrome, Heineken, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Mercedes Benz, Netflix, Paramount+, Pierlli, Puma, Salesforce, T-Mobile, and Virgin Hotels.

Sphere officials add that additional content will be unveiled during the race, including opportunities for fans to see themselves on Sphere.

The Exosphere is made up of about 1.2 million LED pucks that are spaced eight inches apart. Each puck has 48 individual LED diodes that are capable of displaying 256 million different colors.