Nevada National Guard are back to support first responders during F1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During the Formula 1 race, the Nevada National Guard will be activated throughout Clark County to help boost security and emergency responses.

From Nov. 20-24, up to 80 soldiers and airmen will be deployed in various locations in Clark County, such as the Las Vegas Strip and two area hospitals.

“The activation underlines our ongoing partnership between the Nevada National Guard and local emergency response agencies, showcasing their commitment to public safety and effective collaboration to ensure a safe, largescale sporting event such as the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix,” said Col. Kyle Cerfoglio, Nevada National Guard Joint Staff Director.

This is the second year the Guard has been called upon to support our first responders in Clark County.

This year's race is expected to bring close to 300,000 people to the valley.

