Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton visits CCSD class ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver Lewis Hamilton may have finished Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix in seventh place. However, he's number one in the hearts of several Clark County School District students.

A fourth-grade teacher at Helen Marie Smith Elementary School is a Formula 1 fan. The Clark County School District said she reached out to Hamilton to see if he would be interested in speaking to her class for Career Week ahead of the big race.

To her surprise, he said yes. Not only did he speak to the class, he also invited the class to visit the Mercedes pits and garage to see the cars after school on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Clark County School District

Clark County School District

Students and their families met with Hamilton who spoke to them about the importance of diversity in the sport.

This isn't the first time the seven-time world champion has given back to communities that host races. Last month, he hosted a group of students ahead of the Austin Grand Prix.

"We have an opportunity here to have an impact," Hamilton previously told Channel 13. "In Austin, I was able to bring, with my charity, 60 young girls to the track to expose them to what STEM can lead to. I think when we come to these places, we have an opportunity to have an impact on the community."

You can learn more about Hamilton's charity here.