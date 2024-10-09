LVCVA approves F1 transportation plan for employees on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has approved a contract that will provide transportation for employees to and from the Strip during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

On Tuesday, the board awarded a contract, for $1,738,500, to TLC Luxury Transportation, which will provide bus services from 2024 through 2026. There will also be two optional one-year extensions, costing $1.2 million.

Last year, the LVCVA estimated 4,500 people used the parking and transportation alternatives that were provided during race week. However, that didn't include The Venetian.

"For sake of ease this year, we've taken it over from Formula 1 to make sure that all 134 companies that are impacted by this have a place to park," Motley explained. "We've also enlisted the services of ParkHub, which is a real-time data [site] that will be able to tell how many people go into the lot, how many people leave the lot, and how many buses are needed at a certain time so that next year, we can rewrite what we need from actual services."

How many parking spots are available this year?

In terms of this year, Lisa Motley, the Vice President of Sports and Special Events at the LVCVA, said 10,000 parking spots have been allotted for employees but only about 7,500 will be used. That being said, she added that contingencies are in place in case demand is higher.

"We have ancillary lots on hold and we'll make those buses use those routes as well [if needed]," Motley said.

The parking lots will open three hours before roads begin shutting down and will be open two hours after roads re-open each day.

According to Motley, buses will take employees from parking lots at the Rio, Orleans Arena, and the Las Vegas Convention Center to the Strip.

When will the buses run?

Those buses will run for 24 hours a day, starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19. They will run through 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 24.

How does it work?

"We're doing a mandatory RSVP. It's a digital form for all the hotel properties. Whether you are parking on-site or in a lot, you are required to fill out this RSVP form," Motley said. "We will have a 24-hour concierge service here at the LVCVA. Should a housekeeper not get that RSVP, it would allow them to park. All the properties are also receiving tool kits that will show them maps, bus schedules, etc."

When can employees start reserving spots and/or learn more?

Motley says the tool kits are ready to go.

"Those tool kits will go out Friday and October 17th is when the RSVP form will open," Motley said. "That was at the request of the hotels because they are still being strategic with how they are scheduling people and they don't want people to RSVP should their schedules not be impacted by it."

Motley says the platform will close on November 4.

"We'll have all that data to give to the hotels like 300 housekeepers have RSVPed. We still have some work to do so. And then, we'll send out constant communications every week."

LVCVA officials said they've been holding town hall meetings with Strip employees since June and they also sent out a survey that received "thousands of responses".

The feedback and answers they received from employees are what led to this year's transportation plans.

You can also keep track of the latest F1-related traffic updates and see where work is being done to plan your route by signing up for their SMS text alerts or by visiting their traffic website.