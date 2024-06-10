Las Vegas Grand Prix now accepting applications for 2024 race marshals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix is now accepting applications for race marshals for the 2024 race.

According to race officials, there are 600 positions up for grabs this year.

"We had over 1,000 seasoned marshals apply to support the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix last year," said Silvia Bellot, VP Sporting and Race Operations at Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. "We hope to welcome back familiar faces and have new ones join us to help ensure the safety of our drivers and spectators. With the introduction of our new marshal program, our goal is to welcome even more marshals from Southern Nevada."

The new marshal program is part of a collaboration with US Race Management (USRM) and the goal is to include more local residents.

Grand Prix officials said the 2025 Locals' Marshal Program will be held between mid-September to October and will include informational sessions covering F1 basics, roles and responsibilities, flagging and communication procedures, track and fire safety, and vehicle recovery exercises.

Those who complete the program may be eligible to work as marshals during the 2024 race.

Interested individuals can sign up to learn more here and must attend one of the following program dates.



Saturday, September 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are different types of marshal positions available including:

Flagging and Communications Marshals : Responsible for communicating track conditions using various flags as well as safety car boards and light signals to Race Control via radio

: Responsible for communicating track conditions using various flags as well as safety car boards and light signals to Race Control via radio Intervention Marshals : Provide assistance during on-track incidents, offer trackside support for drivers and fellow marshals and aid in vehicle recovery. They must be able to carry a 20 pound fire extinguisher, run long distances and feel comfortable on a hot track with cars and safety equipment.

: Provide assistance during on-track incidents, offer trackside support for drivers and fellow marshals and aid in vehicle recovery. They must be able to carry a 20 pound fire extinguisher, run long distances and feel comfortable on a hot track with cars and safety equipment. Pit lane and grid marshals : Assist with pit lane and grid safety and discipline

: Assist with pit lane and grid safety and discipline Marshal support: Aid in hospitality, registration, equipment management and transport for other marshals

To apply to become a marshal and to see the full requirements and details, you can visit the Las Vegas Grand Prix's website.