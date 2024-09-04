Ferrari Challenge racing series coming to Las Vegas during Grand Prix week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans will get two races for the price of one, if they have tickets to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

On Wednesday, F1 officials announced the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli will be coming to Las Vegas during Grand Prix week.

Fans will also be able to get up close and personal with teams competing in the Ferrari Challenge because their garages will be located at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Experience, a free event that is new this year. (Note: Tickets for the fan experience event have all been claimed, according to event organizers.)

"Last year, we made the dream of racing down Las Vegas Boulevard a reality and we are thrilled that we can now offer fans twice the racing action for the price of a single ticket," said Silvia Bellot, VP of Sporting and Race Operations at Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. "The addition of the Ferrari Challenge series further demonstrates our commitment to delivering an even bigger and better racing event than ever before."

Practice and qualifying for the Ferrari Challenge are scheduled for Thursday night.

Race 1 will be on Friday night while Race 2 will be on Saturday night.

You can read our full F1, Las Vegas Grand Prix coverage at ktnv.com/vegasgrandprix.