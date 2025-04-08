F1 Las Vegas launches 2025 ticket presale for Nevada residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada residents can now purchase tickets to the 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix ahead of the general public, as the event’s locals-only presale opened Monday.

The exclusive window gives residents first access to all ticket options, including newly introduced price points and packages. Tickets start at $50 for a single-day pass in the Flamingo Zone, with three-day packages beginning at $400. The lowest prices of the year are available now, with prices expected to increase closer to race weekend.

“We’ve really taken the feedback, and we’re excited for locals to see our prices this year,” said Alli England, vice president of premium sales and service for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix returns to the Las Vegas Strip Nov. 20–22. Organizers say new updates are designed to improve access and affordability for locals. That includes an 8 p.m. race start time and interest-free payment plans available through August.

“We know the locals are a huge workforce on the Strip,” England said. “We want to make sure this is an inclusive event for everyone.”

A new “Grand Prix Trio” ticket package will also debut in 2025, offering fans the opportunity to experience three seating areas across the weekend—hospitality, grandstand, and general admission.

For England, who has been with the event since its inception, the goal is long-term local engagement.

“We want to be here for a long time—and we want locals to feel like this event is for them,” she said.

The presale ends at midnight Monday. Tickets go on sale to the public Wednesday at noon. For more information, visit f1lasvegasgp.com.

