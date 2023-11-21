Clark County foster kids escort F1 drivers ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix will be an event to remember, for many reasons. For a group of Clark County foster kids, it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

County officials said 20 children was selected to participate in the Formula 1 Grid Kids program and escorted the drivers during the pre-race driver introductions on the grid. Several of the children can be adopted.

"Clark County is incredibly invested in making sure each child has a safe and loving home," said Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller. "[This] is an opportunity to give some of our foster kids a chance to experience this amazing opportunity on an international stage while highlighting the goal of Clark County to find their forever home."

#LasVegasGrandPrix opening race ceremonies with the Grid Kids. #ClarkCounty selected 20 children to participate in the first-ever program.



They escorted drivers during pre-race introductions. Several Grid Kids, through our Dept. of Family Services, are available for adoption. pic.twitter.com/4LmxvAKEgd — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) November 19, 2023

That includes kids like sisters Tabatha and Jayden who would like to be adopted together, Aiden who would like to study computer engineering, Paul who loves basketball, Michael Jordan, and Lebron James, and Curry who loves swimming and playing video games.

You can learn more about the Grid Kids, including how to get in touch with the Department of Family Services and how the adoption process works, by visiting the county's website.