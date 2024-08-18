Chef Gordon Ramsay transforming F1 Garage into themed culinary experience for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rev up your engines for a culinary experience coming to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is transforming the F1 Garage into "Ramsay's Garage."

Las Vegas is no stranger to the legendary chef's restaurants, chiefly his staple flagship Hell's Kitchen at Caesars Palace.

But from Nov. 21-23, his team said they're offering a new culinary experience with a trackside showcase of three culinary themes all overseen by Chef Ramsay himself. As part of the transformation, Chef Ramsay's team said guests will be able to enjoy special guest chefs hosting live cooking stations.

There will also be a pop-up of Chef Ramsay's London restaurant, "Lucky Cat," and a themed United Kingdom night called "Cool Britannia."

“I’m so thrilled to be bringing Ramsay’s Garage so close to the action of the Las Vegas Grand Prix,” said Chef Ramsay. “Being a massive F1 fan, I’ve seen firsthand how intertwined food and the sport is. So having been to so many races as a spectator, Ramsay’s Garage truly is a dream come true.”

As mentioned, each night will have a different theme — starting with the opening night with several surprise guests and live-action stations.

The second night will be a pop-up of Chef Ramsay's "Lucky Cat" restaurant, an Asian-inspired "eating house" modeling itself after Tokyo drinking dens from the 1930s.

And finally, the third night: "Cool Britannia." Ramsay's team said this night will showcase the best of the United Kingdom with a continuous flow of food, drinks, and guest interactions.

“Chef Ramsay is a living legend, and we're thrilled to have him bring his signature touch to the race. Our guests will not only enjoy these extraordinary experiences throughout the race weekend but will also have the chance to meet Chef Ramsay himself," said Renee Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc.

Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Ramsay's Garage rendering

So, how much does it cost to get in?

$35,000 per person.

And that's not including applicable taxes or special accommodations if you're staying at one of the hotels on the Strip — which tacks on another few thousand dollars.

Yes, this is a very pricey ticket. But in addition to the food and celebrity chef interactions, the Las Vegas Grand Prix said you'll also have access to special areas — like the Paddock Club Rooftop.

If you want to see a full list of what else is included, provided by the Las Vegas Grand Prix, click here. F1 Paddock Pass – The F1 Hospitality Garages are the only tickets that include a Paddock Pass, delivering behind-the-scenes access to the working areas for F1 drivers, team principals, staff and media.

