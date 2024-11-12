Channel your inner Formula 1 driver at Discovery Children's Museum's educational event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You and your children can drift into the world of Formula 1 with educational activities at Discovery Children's Museum's event with The Gene Haas Foundation on race day.

On Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., your family with use various science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) skills to participate in hands-on racing-themed activities.

Children can unleash their creativity and engineering skills by constructing model cars, designing racetracks and engaging in interactive experiments that explore air pressure, propulsion and the forces of gravity and air resistance.

Check out the list of F1-related activities:

Air Pressure Experiment: Experience the science of propulsion by launching objects along a pathway using air pressure.

Bodyshell Branding: Decorate and personalize an F1-inspired bodyshell with custom colors and designs.

F1 Model Construction: Join our car design station to engineer and brand a custom F1 model car then test it on an air-powered racetrack.

Finish Line Flags: Craft your own chequered flag to celebrate your victories.

Forces of Air Resistance and Gravity: Explore how air resistance and gravity affect movement by building and testing parachutes.

Racetrack Construction: Construct a winding racetrack in our DISCOVERY Lab using various materials and test out your designs.

Toddler Town: A fun, motor skill-building experience where children maneuver cars along alphabet racetracks (Powered by PNC).

Young at Art: Kids can design their own F1 uniform sketch for the racetrack.

Patents Pending: Construct vehicles and race on Honda Racetracks, developing creativity and critical thinking skills in the process.

This event is part of the museum's commitment to delivering engaging educational experiences that inspire young minds and foster a lifelong passion for learning.

The F1 event is included with general admission. Tickets are available at the door or online here.