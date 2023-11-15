Atomic Museum displaying 1958 Ford model to celebrate F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Atomic Museum is celebrating the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix with a special display, courtesy of The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

Guests will be able to check out a 1958 Ford Nucleon 3/8-scale model of a concept car that was designed to be powered by a rear-mounted, self-contained nuclear reactor.

According to a press release, the model is six feet long and three feet wide. In the 1950s, company officials said they assumed ideas with nuclear safety would eventually be resolved and the size and weight of nuclear reactors would eventually be reduced.

The Henry Ford

The vehicle was never manufactured but officials at The Henry Ford said the original goal was to create a vehicle that was capable of traveling over 5,000 miles, depending on the size of the nuclear reactor core, without recharging.

"This iconic piece of automobile history represents a fusion of science, engineering and innovation, mirroring the spirit of Formula 1 racing," said Rob McCoy, CEO of the Atomic Museum. "We invite visitors to join us on this incredible journey through time and technology as we bring together the worlds of atomic energy and high-speed racing."

The model will be on display at the Atomic Museum through mid-January 2024.