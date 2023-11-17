Apartment residents near F1 Pit Building frustrated by Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is set for Saturday. However, not everybody is looking forward to it.

People who live at The Harmon At 370 Apartments, which is next to the Pit Building where the race will start, are feeling frustrated. From having their assigned parking spaces rearranged to listening in on rehearsals at night, many of them say they cannot wait for it to be over.

"How does that make sense? Y'all care more about Formula 1 than you do about your tenants," resident Kyeshia Brooks said.

"Trying to get in and of of this complex is a nightmare," resident Alicia Enriquez said. "Now, with Formula 1 and all the tourists coming in, you'll be lucky if you get anywhere."

On Monday, property managers sent out a letter stating that the parking lot on the left side of the complex will be temporarily closed due to the event. The announcement is not going over well with most residents.

"This is going to go on for three days. People have jobs," Brooks said. "It's a little bit annoying having to deal with that."

The closure means dozens of tenants will have to walk blocks from one side of the complex to the other. On top of that, visitors are being charged $40 for entry, in what residents believe is an attempt to cash in while one of the largest sporting events in the world rolls into Las Veags.

"We're not safe. We have strangers coming in for $40," Brooks said. "It's crazy to me."

Aside from the parking problems, residents have been hearing loud noises and music at night while event rehearsals were going on.

"It's so loud and unbearable that I couldn't even get any sleep," Enriquez said. "Our whole building shakes. Let alone, you can hear it straight through the wall."

As race day gets closer, residents told Channel 13 they're counting down for the moment that F1 drivers cross the finish line. Some residents also said they're planning to file a lawsuit against the complex for some of the inconveniences they've had to deal with over the course of a year, while the F1 Pit Building and racetrack were being built.

Property managers did confirm with Channel 13 that a portion of their parking lot is being used for event parking and they are charging. They also said some spots are being reserve for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.