Vegas Golden Knights seek to bounce back against Edmonton Oilers in Game 3

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are aiming to shift momentum in Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

⚔️ ROUND II \V/ GAME III ⚔️📺: TNT📻: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 📰: https://t.co/0GmYiY5zeu pic.twitter.com/3LqO6LXI4h — y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 10, 2025

Last time out

On Thursday night's game against the Oilers, the Golden Knights lost in overtime, 5-4, in game 2 at T-Mobile Arena.

Keys to the game

In spite of losing in game 2, Mark Stone emphasized the team's improvement throughout each game. Head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke on how different players could fill bigger roles to help change the tides in game 3.