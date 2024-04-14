Vegas Golden Knights overcome 3-1 deficit, defeat Colorado Avalanche in overtime 4-3

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a "gold out" inside T-Mobile Arena as the Vegas Golden Knights hosted the Colorado Avalanche for a Sunday afternoon matchup.
The Knights were looking to keep momentum going after clinching a spot in the playoffs Friday night with a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.
VGK did just that with a nailbiting turn around from an early game slump to take the victory in overtime.
That's why they traded for him folks 👀— Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) April 14, 2024
Hertl tips the puck In off Jack Eichel for the win!
VGK 4 Avalanche 3
Knights complete the gutsy comeback win against one of the contenders In the West. #VegasBorn
You can also watch the Multiverses version of the game with your favorite animated characters suiting up alongside both teams on truTV and Max.
LIVE UPDATES:
OVERTIME:
3:37 — Hertl scores to defeat Avs 4-3.
THIRD PERIOD:
3:37 — Karlsson scores back-to-back tying up the game 3-3 against the Avs.
13:25 — William Karlsson with a power play goal, VGK trails 3-2 behind Avs.
15:08 — Penalty on Josh Manson for interference giving Vegas a power play opportunity.
17:04 — Ivan Barbashev with the wraparound goal, his 19th of the season, VGK trails 3-1.
SECOND PERIOD:
7:10 — Mikko Rantanen tips it in off of Josh Manson's pass, Avs up 3-0.
11:20 — Penalties on VGK's Brett Howden and Avs' Josh Manson, four-on-four for two minutes.
13:03 — Tomas Hertl scores but his goal is overturned for goaltender interference, Avs lead 2-0.
17:56 — Penalty on Valeri Nichushkin giving VGK their first power play opportunity of the game.
FIRST PERIOD:
08.6 — Penalty on Pavel Dorofeyev giving the Avs their first power play opportunity going into the 2nd period.
9:26 — Cale Makar scores his 21st goal of the season, assisted by Nathan MacKinnon to put the Avs up 2-0.
12:34 — Ross Colton gets the Avalanche on the board first. Avs 1, VGK 0.