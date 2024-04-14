Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights overcome 3-1 deficit, defeat Colorado Avalanche in overtime 4-3

Adin Hill starts in net for the Knights.
Ian Maule/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) and Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate after Hertl's game-winning goal against the Colorado Avalanche during overtime of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
Posted at 12:58 PM, Apr 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-14 20:33:21-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a "gold out" inside T-Mobile Arena as the Vegas Golden Knights hosted the Colorado Avalanche for a Sunday afternoon matchup.

The Knights were looking to keep momentum going after clinching a spot in the playoffs Friday night with a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.

VGK did just that with a nailbiting turn around from an early game slump to take the victory in overtime.

You can also watch the Multiverses version of the game with your favorite animated characters suiting up alongside both teams on truTV and Max.

LIVE UPDATES:

OVERTIME:
3:37 — Hertl scores to defeat Avs 4-3.

THIRD PERIOD:
3:37 — Karlsson scores back-to-back tying up the game 3-3 against the Avs.
13:25 — William Karlsson with a power play goal, VGK trails 3-2 behind Avs.
15:08 — Penalty on Josh Manson for interference giving Vegas a power play opportunity.
17:04 — Ivan Barbashev with the wraparound goal, his 19th of the season, VGK trails 3-1.

SECOND PERIOD:
7:10 — Mikko Rantanen tips it in off of Josh Manson's pass, Avs up 3-0.
11:20 — Penalties on VGK's Brett Howden and Avs' Josh Manson, four-on-four for two minutes.
13:03 — Tomas Hertl scores but his goal is overturned for goaltender interference, Avs lead 2-0.
17:56 — Penalty on Valeri Nichushkin giving VGK their first power play opportunity of the game.

FIRST PERIOD:
08.6 — Penalty on Pavel Dorofeyev giving the Avs their first power play opportunity going into the 2nd period.
9:26 — Cale Makar scores his 21st goal of the season, assisted by Nathan MacKinnon to put the Avs up 2-0.
12:34 — Ross Colton gets the Avalanche on the board first. Avs 1, VGK 0.

