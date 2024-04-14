Vegas Golden Knights overcome 3-1 deficit, defeat Colorado Avalanche in overtime 4-3

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a "gold out" inside T-Mobile Arena as the Vegas Golden Knights hosted the Colorado Avalanche for a Sunday afternoon matchup.

The Knights were looking to keep momentum going after clinching a spot in the playoffs Friday night with a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.

VGK did just that with a nailbiting turn around from an early game slump to take the victory in overtime.

That's why they traded for him folks 👀



Hertl tips the puck In off Jack Eichel for the win!



VGK 4 Avalanche 3



Knights complete the gutsy comeback win against one of the contenders In the West. #VegasBorn — Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) April 14, 2024

You can also watch the Multiverses version of the game with your favorite animated characters suiting up alongside both teams on truTV and Max.

LIVE UPDATES:

OVERTIME:

3:37 — Hertl scores to defeat Avs 4-3.

THIRD PERIOD:

3:37 — Karlsson scores back-to-back tying up the game 3-3 against the Avs.

13:25 — William Karlsson with a power play goal, VGK trails 3-2 behind Avs.

15:08 — Penalty on Josh Manson for interference giving Vegas a power play opportunity.

17:04 — Ivan Barbashev with the wraparound goal, his 19th of the season, VGK trails 3-1.

SECOND PERIOD:

7:10 — Mikko Rantanen tips it in off of Josh Manson's pass, Avs up 3-0.

11:20 — Penalties on VGK's Brett Howden and Avs' Josh Manson, four-on-four for two minutes.

13:03 — Tomas Hertl scores but his goal is overturned for goaltender interference, Avs lead 2-0.

17:56 — Penalty on Valeri Nichushkin giving VGK their first power play opportunity of the game.

FIRST PERIOD:

08.6 — Penalty on Pavel Dorofeyev giving the Avs their first power play opportunity going into the 2nd period.

9:26 — Cale Makar scores his 21st goal of the season, assisted by Nathan MacKinnon to put the Avs up 2-0.

12:34 — Ross Colton gets the Avalanche on the board first. Avs 1, VGK 0.