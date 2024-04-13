LIVE BLOG: Vegas Golden Knights lead Wild early, 3-0

LIVE BLOG:

FIRST PERIOD:

11:25 — Goal #30 on the season for Jack Eichel and the Knights are up 3-0 in the first.

13:39 — Paval Dorofeyev gets one past Fleury. VGK up 2-0.

17:03 — Nic Roy gets a shorthanded goal to get up the Knights early 1-0 against the Wild. It's Roy's first shorthanded goal of his NHL career.

GAME PREVIEW:

While a Vegas Golden Knights game on any given Friday at T-Mobile Arena is a one of a kind sporting experience, their matchup Friday against the Minnesota Wild has heightened expectations.

VGK looks to not only clinch a spot in the playoffs, but they also hope to snap a three-game losing streak.

The defending Stanley Cup champions will have help from centers Nic Roy and Chandler Stephenson as they return to the lineup.

Captain Mark Stone was cleared to practice with the team Friday morning, but will not play against the Wild.

A friendly face will be on the other side of the ice as fan-favorite Marc-André Fleury returns with Minnesota in what could be his last game in Las Vegas.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion's future is unknown as he finishes out his 20th season in the NHL.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on Vegas34.