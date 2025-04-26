Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights aim to level series in game 4 against the Minnesota Wild

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights go against the Minnesota Wild in game 4 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Last time out

On Thursday, the Golden Knights fell to the Minnesota Wild, 5-2, in game 3.

Keys to the game

The Golden Knights have not led in the games since game 1 on April 20. Heach coach Bruce Cassidy says he wants to see the team jump ahead instead of chasing the game every night.

Where to Watch

All seven games for the Golden Knights in the first round will be broadcast on Vegas 34 "The Spot" and stream on the KnightTime+ app.

