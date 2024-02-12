Usher marries longtime girlfriend in Las Vegas on Super Bowl Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Usher is a married man after his performance in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

The Grammy-winning artist and his longtime girlfriend tied the knot in the Wedding Capital of the World on Super Bowl Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya confirmed Usher and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea picked up the license on Thursday.

The couple have been together since 2018 and have two children together: three-year-old Sovereign Bo and two-year-old Sire Castrello. Usher has previously been married and has two children with ex-wife Tameka Foster. Usher 'Cinco' Raymond V is 16 and Navid Ely is 15.

Usher is performing the halftime show for Super Bowl 58 with hits from his 30-year-career.

“I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we're heading in the future,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday. “What songs do people know me for, what songs have been a celebration of all of the journey?”

Usher closed out a 100-show residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, which ran from July 2022-December 2023.

The City of Las Vegas also honored Usher for his efforts in the Las Vegas community, his residency, and his halftime performance at the Super Bowl.

Usher is set to release his ninth studio album “Coming Home” on Friday.