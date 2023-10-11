The City of Las Vegas to recognize Usher for community work, upcoming Super Bowl LVIII performance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas will honor the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII halftime performer Usher next week.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will be honored at City Hall by Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear.

Ward 5 Councilman Crear will recognize Usher for his efforts in the Las Vegas community, his ongoing Las Vegas "My Way" residency, and his upcoming performance at the Super Bowl in 2024.

Mayor Goodman also plans to present Usher with a "special honor," according to city officials.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at 4 p.m. at the Las Vegas City Hall.