Update: Man holding woman at gunpoint dies during domestic violence response

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released more information regarding the first two officer-involved shootings of the year.

On Tuesday, Jan. 6, officers responded to a domestic battery incident after receiving a 911 text from a woman asking for help, stating that a man, now known as 44-year-old Justin Walsh, had a gun and was threatening the woman.

Watch the full briefing, which includes body-camera footage from domestic battery incident

FULL BRIEFING: LVMPD shares more details on 1st officer-involved shooting of 2026.

Officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of Russell Road after tracing the message. Afterwards, police say they received another 911 call from the same phone, in which a woman was heard crying and then disconnected. The 911 dispatcher called back, and a man answered the phone, preventing the woman from speaking.

When authorities arrived at the apartment, they heard two people arguing when the door suddenly opened with the woman attempting to crawl to the officers in the hallway.

Police say that the man was seen trying to pull the woman back into the hallway while pointing the gun at her head.

Police say they issued verbal commands to the suspect, who refused and instead pointed his gun towards officers. 28-year-old Officer Tristen Taylor fired four rounds at the suspect.

Officers took Walsh into custody and would later transport him to the hospital, where he later died.

No officers were injured during this incident.

