PAHRUMP (KTNV) — For some locals caught up in Pahrump’s "Zombie Lot" crisis, the properties aren't just unusable pieces of land — they're a dead-end.

In Nye County, residents are continuing to reach out to our newsroom to say the problem isn't slowing down, and we're learning that some are even facing criminal charges after building on their property.

Watch: Geneva Zoltek speaks to one Pahrump resident facing criminal charges over her 'Zombie Lot'

Unusable land and criminal charges: Nye County’s ‘Zombie Lot’ crisis continues

Channel 13 received an email from Sarah Thiess, who bought just under an acre of land in 2022 from a real estate agent, hoping to create an off-grid home. Her down payment was only $500, and she was able to pay off the $7,000 price-tag quickly after receiving disability back pay.

“What a good feeling that was, you know, to get a deed to a piece of property,” Theis said, “I bought this for stability and for the kids and have some place to call my own."

Thiess, who lives with a brain tumor, said the project of developing her parcel has been therapeutic. She's re-purposed materials she's collected over the years to create art and develop an off-grid home compound complete with solar and wind energy.

"It's soothing," she explained, "I’m in constant pain."

Over the last year, Nye County code compliance officers have shown up at her property multiple times.

“They’re saying that I can’t live on my property and I can’t build on my property,” she said, "I was in tears. I didn’t know what to do."

Now, she faces a court date and criminal complaint.

“I don’t even have a background, you know. I have a clean record,” she said.

At Tuesday’s Nye County Commission meeting, locals urged action during public comment.

“Do we want a thriving community or a ghost town? Y’all gotta decide,” one resident said.

Another added, “Nye County should stop selling zombie lots in order to stop perpetuating the zombie lot problem.”

Thiess said what worries her most is seeing zombie lots resold at auction.

“You can’t live, you can’t build, but they continue to sell these,” she said.

The Nye County Planning Director Steve Osborne responded to Channel 13's questions via email, saying the "zombie lot" issue dates back to the 1970s when developers sold parcels without installing necessary infrastructure like streets, water and sewer.

According to Osborne, violators typically receive four notices before any criminal case is initiated. Officials noted they try to work with residents who need more time to comply, especially those with disabilities.