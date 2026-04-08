PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Frustration is growing in Pahrump over pieces of land that owners say they cannot use but still must pay for — dubbed "Zombie Lots."

Thousands of these parcels across Pahrump face roadblocks to development. The properties are either too small for basic infrastructure, or the development costs are too high for owners to take on. And now, even more of these lots may be acquired at an online auction next month.

Geneva Zoltek attends a Nye County Commission meeting to learn more about the issue

'Zombie Lots' up for auction again in Nye County

At a Nye County Commission meeting Tuesday, locals demanding solutions kicked off the public comment period.

Patricia Robb has become one of the leading voices on the issue. She organizes protests, runs a Facebook group, and sends out thousands of postcards to connect owners.

"It's hard for people financially to do hardly anything," Robb said.

Robb said she sees a future where the lots could have homes with alternative utilities.

"It doesn't cost anybody, anything other than the actual owner themselves," Robb said.

Only one commissioner addressed the issue at the meeting.

"I know you keep telling me that it's just a matter of zoning change. You're going to see very soon that that is not correct," Ron Boskovich said.

There is still no clear plan to resolve the issue, and even more of these lots could be sold off in May. I first reported on this story last month, and I checked the upcoming listings. Many lots are currently listed on bidforassets.com for an online Nye County auction on May 1, with bids starting as low as $900.

"90 people are going to be suckered into buying a lot that they can not use," Robb said.

Thomas Santanastasio owns multiple zombie lots and constructed a handmade warning sign in the area. He bought his land at an auction, hoping to one day build a small getaway. Now, he is stuck in limbo and said he would lose money if he sells the land.

With dozens of these lots potentially headed to auction, owners worry the problem will continue to spread — just like a zombie outbreak.

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