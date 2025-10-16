UNLV students take on a hidden bird killer — here’s what they did

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's not just pigeons that strut the UNLV campus, the university is also a resting ground for migratory birds.

And now — the campus is a little bit safer for the feathered creatures that stop down on their long journeys — thanks to a group of students speaking up for wildlife.

"It is a huge corridor for migration," said Aaron Smith, a member of the Birding and Conservation Club and a junior studying cybersecurity.

"One of the best things about growing up here is that we have amazing nature and amazing wildlife, and it's kind of hard to imagine Nevada with none of that," Smith continued.

It's not an empty fear.

Bird populations are in decline across the country, and one reason might surprise you: In the U.S. alone, research shows more than one billion birds die annually from hitting windows.

"We saw a couple of collisions and it's a little distressing," Smith explained.

But instead of standing by, the club took action by surveying campus and collecting data on bird collisions at different buildings assessing "hot spots" for collisions.

Then, they brought a game plan to facilities.

"Everything went smoothly, the way they handled it," said Michael Bailey, Assistant Director for UNLV Work Management and Facilities Management.

Bailey explained that the students of the birding club set up meetings with his team and showed off their data, making the case for intervention. For the facilities department, it was an easy yes to get involved.

With a donation from Red Rock Audubon and labor donation from UNLV staff, several vinyl screens were installed at different hot spots — including one window of significant issue at the William D. Carlson Education building.

According to the Birding and Conservation Club, the students surveying counted 18 bird collisions at that window.

"It's definitely nice to actually get to interact with the students, help them out with something that is important to them. So yeah, it means a lot to us," said Garrett Hedges, who helped oversee the project with UNLV Facilities Management.

But how does it work?

"It's a series of little dots on the glass that are evenly spaced just enough that the bird notices something with the depth reception is wrong. It interrupts the illusion," Smith explained.

The project cements a partnership between students and staff that all parties hope to continue into the future.

"Groundskeeping and facilities, they definitely do a lot of work to make it a friendly place for wildlife. We'd like to kind of supplement that by also making it a safe place for wildlife," Smith said.