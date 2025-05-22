The 'Texaco' for migratory birds, Henderson preserve is a an avian oasis for traveling species

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Thousands of bird species are currently migrating from south to north for the summer, with many finding an ideal resting spot at the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve.

"This is the Texaco of the migratory birds. So as they're flying over they can see this nice oasis they can stop fuel up, take a rest and then get back on their travels," said Kalie Crose, Henderson's Recreation Program Coordinator.

WATCH | Geneva Zoltek takes you to the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve

A rest stop for birds: How the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve helps avian migration

The Preserve serves as a crucial stopover for birds traveling along the Pacific Migratory Flyway, which runs along the eastern edge of the Las Vegas Valley.

Some of these migratory journeys span as far as 30,000 miles — making rest stops essential for the birds, just like humans on long roadtrips.

"It's just a really beautiful, peaceful place even if you're not a birder," Crose continued.

KTNV

The preserve, located off Galleria Drive, is an avian oasis in the middle of the city, offering locals a chance to step away from urban life and into nature.

"I looked up in the sky and there were birds flying everywhere!" said 8-year-old Leilani, who was checking out the area with her family.

The location boasts 140 acres with 9 miles and 5 miles of walking track. For Leilani's mom Sheryl, it's a great place to take the kids.

"Not only are there signs to read about the animals, but there's also a story walk so you can read a book to your kids and go on a walk at the same time," Sherly said.

To check out visiting hours and a list of events the preserve is hosting this summer, click here:

Dave Anderson, vice president of Red Rock Audubon Society, told me, it's really the season you go that determines what you'll see.

KTNV

"Depending on what time of year you come here there can be different totally different types of species here, so migration time is really exciting," said Anderson.

What began as settling ponds for a nearby wastewater plant has been transformed into a thriving habitat for birds — thanks to the efforts of Red Rock Audubon volunteers a few decades back.

"We've got 60 foot tall trees with a lot of different habitat and so that's just from people seeing a resource and seeing how it could be improved for birds and making it happen," said Anderson.

However, Anderson notes that bird populations face significant challenges.

"Birds have declined almost across the board like 30%. The world is getting warmer. Things are changing. There's more people, there's less habitat," he said.

KTNV

According to the latest U.S. State of the Birds report, scientists are tracking widespread declines in American bird populations. The document recommends 229 species get receive urgent conservation protection.

"Birds don't know borders and different things will affect them in different areas," said Anderson.

Despite the numbers, the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve offers an opportunity for people to learn about these delicate, winged creatures close to home.

Anderson said, it's that contact with wildlife that ultimately helps with advocacy.

"You know, we are connected to the environment and birds are a pathway that I think people can easily see that connection. I mean they're cool, they fly," said Anderson.

———

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.