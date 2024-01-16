UNLV students return to campus for spring semester

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV students returned to classes on Tuesday, marking their first time back on campus after the tragic shooting on Dec. 6. During the incident, a gunman entered UNLV's campus and killed three faculty members and injured one at Beam Hall.

Gina Hernandez, a freshman at UNLV, shared her observations about the atmosphere on campus.

“I can just tell my friends are all moving differently, not intentionally, but it's just like, when something traumatic happens, your mind just runs differently,” Hernandez told me.

She added that the incident has changed how she views going to school.

“You think the worst of things now," Hernandez explains. "I feel like that's the only thing because I am a very young student and I am a girl walking around on campus.”

In response to the tragedy, Beam Hall will remain closed for the rest of the year. Business classes are being shifted online or to another building.

Hernandez and other students Channel 13 spoke with said they are ready to move forward.

“I’m just ready to get my next semester started and kind of have a fresh start,” she said.

Other students also voiced their desire to move past the challenging times. One student mentioned, “Personally for me, I just want to keep going and get a new start to the school year.”