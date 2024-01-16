UNLV students change perspective as they head into spring semester. Here's what we heard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — How do students feel heading back to UNLV after the campus shooting?

Classes for the spring semester begin Tuesday, and students are voicing their thoughts as they face the new semester after a tragic end in the fall.

The deadly shooting took place in front of Beam Hall. While students return, the hall remains closed.

KTNV's Joe Moeller listened to students who were returning to campus after the shooting. They say the hall is a reminder of what happened on campus.

On Dec. 6, a gunman entered the UNLV campus. Three faculty members were shot and killed, another was injured. The gunman was shot and killed by police.

Two weeks later, the fall semester came to an end and winter break began.

This week, students are set to return to class, many walking by the closed building where the shooting happened.

"For me, I want to keep going and keep pushing forward," said student Sam Roe. "Get a new start to the school year and as tragic as the situations are, you just got to push forward."

For another student, Chidera Egwu says he will be more aware of his surroundings while at school for the fall semester.

"I just want to be more aware of myself," he said. "Be more aware of my surroundings. Be more cautious, more safe."

UNLV announced Beam Hall will remain closed for the spring semester. Classes that typically take place in the business hall are either being moved to another building or being done online.

UNLV President Dr. Keith Whitfield released a statement, it read in part, "We will heal as individuals and as a university, but it’s going to take time, and we won’t rush it. As you continue your rebel journey with us this spring, be assured that UNLV remains fully committed to the safety and wellness of our students, faculty, and staff."

UNLV continues to provide support on campus for those who need it through the Rebel Recovery Program.