UNLV student honored for bravery during campus shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners honored Txitximee Lee, a first-year student at UNLV and a Navy veteran, for her heroic actions on December 6, 2023.

UNLV student honored for bravery during shooting on campus

When she first told Channel 13 about her encounter with Natalie Matarazzo, Txitximee recalled coming across her fellow schoolmate, who was a stranger to her at the time.

"It was literally a split second. I just ran to her and said, 'Do you want help? Do you want me to push you?' The minute she said yes, I said, 'Move your hands.' Nothing else mattered to me; I just wanted to get her to safety," Lee said.

Natalie is paralyzed from the waist down and uses a manual wheelchair, during the chaos of the first moments of the shooting whichclaimed the lives of three faculty members, and hospitalizing a fourth, Natalie was unsure where to go and facing rushing crowds.

During Tuesday's County Commissioners meeting, the body honored several local women for Women's HIstory Month, including Txitximee whom they awarded with the Clark County Medal for Heroic Service.

