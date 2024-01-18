2 Las Vegas police officers showed 'composure, bravery' to save 4th UNLV shooting victim, foundation says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas police officers helped save the life of a UNLV shooting victim. Now, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation recognizes them for their "extraordinary composure and bravery."

Officers Jacob Noriega and Ty Vesperas were among the first responders of the shooting. At Beam Hall, the foundation says the two found the shooting victim "emerging from the building, bleeding and in need of immediate medical assistance."

Thanks to a technique the two learned at Metro's Joint Emergency Training Institute, they provided emergency medical assistance and placed a tourniquet on the shooting victim.

According to Mayo Clinic, a tourniquet is used to control life-threatening bleeding from a limb.

The release says Noriega and Vesperas transported the victim to meet medical units at a secure location. Officers then located a gunshot wound to the victim's chest. The two took turns applying pressure to the victim’s chest wound until paramedics arrived, ensuring the fourth victim's survival.

"Despite the tragic loss of three lives during the incident, the heroic actions of Officers Noriega and Vesperas ensured the survival of the fourth victim," the foundation said. "Their composure under pressure and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the community epitomizes the qualities of exemplary law enforcement officers and is an example of the critical importance of well-trained officers."

Metro's Joint Emergency Training Institute provides "Stop the Bleed" training that officers such as Noriega and Vesperas completed. Support funds come from the Engelstad Foundation, facilitated by faculty from Touro University Nevada.

Noriega and Vesperas will be recognized in the "Good Ticket" program by the foundation on Jan. 25 at Resorts World Las Vegas at 11 a.m.