UNLV Foundation creates scholarships honoring professors lost in campus shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Foundation created scholarships in honor of the three professors lost in the campus shooting.

Two scholarships honor faculty members of the Lee Business School, Dr. Patricia Navarro-Velez and Dr. Jerry Cha-Jan Chang. A third memorial scholarship was created in Dr. Naoko Takemaru's name in the College of Liberal Arts.

All three victims in the UNLV shooting have been identified by the Clark County Coroner.

If you're interested in giving to these memorial scholarships, visit UNLV's website.

School officials said Takemaru was an associate professor in the Department of World Languages and Cultures, within the UNLV College of Liberal Arts.

"She was beloved by her students and colleagues," the school said. "She was also a noted scholar, author, and award-winning educator, who just recently marked her 20th year as a member of UNLV’s faculty."

Officials said she taught courses on Japanese culture, business, and language.

Dr. Patricia Navarro-Velez was an assistant professor of accounting and had "devoted her career to educating the next generation of accountants," according to Whitfield.

Dr. Navarro-Velez joined UNLV nearly five years ago and primarily focused on teaching accounting information systems, the letter noted.

A GoFundMe has been organized on behalf of the Navarro family.

Dr. Cha Jan Chang — who was also known as "Jerry" — was a longtime educator of management information systems, according to Whitfield.

While at UNLV, Whitefield says Dr. Chang spent more than 20 years of his academic career "teaching a generation of UNLV Lee Business School students."

