UNLV holding memorial vigil for professors lost in shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV said they are holding a memorial vigil Wednesday afternoon to remember the lives of the educators lost in the shooting.

It's said to start at 2 p.m. and will be held outdoors on the north end of the Academic Mall near the Lee Pascal Rose Garden, east of the Carlson Education Building and south of the UNLV Performing Arts Center buildings.

"We continue to mourn the tragic loss of Lee Business School professors Dr. Jerry Cha-Jan Chang, Dr. Patricia Navarro Velez, and College of Liberal Arts professor Dr. Naoko Takemaru," UNLV said in a social media post.

School officials say members of the university community can be together and grieve.

The three victims who died have been identified as Patricia Navarro, 39, Cha Jan Chang, 64 (also known as "Jerry"), and Naoko Takemaru, 69. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said one person is hospitalized.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: