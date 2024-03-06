Three months after tragedy, life goes on at UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three months after a shooter opened fire on the UNLV campus — terrorizing students, staff and faculty members — the campus seemed normal Tuesday.

The weather was picture perfect, birds were chirping and students moved about the campus walkways just outside the Student Union.

But there were also reminders of the tragedy that occurred on Dec. 6 and claimed the lives of three UNLV faculty members.

One such reminder was a large sign outside the Student Union that read "UNLV Strong."

A short walk from that sign, Cameron Coleman, an assistant professor at the university's Department of Teaching and Learning, talked about the resiliency of the campus community.

"I feel like people are back to their usual spirits, especially with the warmer weather," Coleman said. "We do have security who are on bicycles and you can definitely see them."

The added security came after the shooting. These days, private security patrols the campus from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. every night, including on weekends.

Hundreds of doors and locks have also been replaced on the campus, all part of an overarching effort help make the campus safer.

That effort is known as the Rebel Recovery Program.

Natalie Matarazzo, a psychology major at UNLV, was at the campus the day of the shooting. She was able to get away safely when a fellow student volunteered to push the wheelchair she uses to safety.

She says she does feel safe on campus these days.

"It's a little weird to remember, just because of the fact that (the campus) is so lively now," Matarazzo says. "I think the added police presence and security has been helpful."

While some wondered whether students would even want to come back for spring semester after December's deadly shooting — which made national headlines — enrollment is actually up.

According to university officials, over 29,000 students are enrolled this spring at UNLV, up about 5% from the spring semester in 2023.

While the campus community will also mourn the loss of victims Jerry Cha-Jan Chang, Patricia Navarro-Velez, and Naoko Takemaru, life goes on at UNLV.

"As a collective whole, we have more of a bond now," Matarazzo said. "We all went through this event or we knew people who did. Resiliency is a good word for it I think."