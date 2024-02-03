UNLV expands private security hours, finishes temporary repairs as part of Rebel Recovery program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has been almost two months since a deadly shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas left three university staff members dead.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the university introduced the Rebel Recovery Program, which President Keith E. Whitfield announced in January. He said it will be the school's latest effort to enhance safety and security on campus while promoting wellness and camaraderie.

On Thursday, Whitfield updated the community on the following program:



Expanded Hours For Private Security - University Police Services will continue operating with an enhanced presence on the Maryland Parkway campus and hours have been expanded for a private security firm to patrol the campus. They will now be on campus from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, including weekends.



Security and Safety Committee - The UNLV Committee on Safety and Security met for the first time last week and will meet twice a month through the end of the semester. They will focus on safety and security recommendations for campus buildings and current policies.



Building Doors and Locks - Temporary repairs have been made to nearly all of the 500 doors that were damaged in the aftermath of the shooting. Locks are still being installed and should be wrapped up within the next two weeks. University officials said they're also working with a vendor on moving forward with permanent repairs.



Fire Alarm Testing - State fire code requires testing fire alarm systems across the Maryland Parkway campus. University officials said fire testing during the spring semester will mainly involve using flashing red strobe lights in campus buildings and most audible fire alarm testing has been postponed until the summer. However, that doesn't apply to construction and renovation projects like Beam Hall, Tonopah North residence hall, and the Lynn Bennett Early Childhood Education Center. University officials said the campus community will be alerted at least 48 hours in advance of any planned future testing.

For those that are still struggling, Whitfield said the university has a list of resources that you can find here.