After shooting, UNLV community feels 'sense of connection' during Tribal Nations Healing Ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, students returned back to school after the deadly shooting back on December 6 that left three faculty members dead.

As part of the university's Rebel Recovery Program, a Tribal Nations Healing Ceremony was held at the Alumni Amphitheater this afternoon.

The Tribal Nations from Southern Nevada gathered in front with UNLV students, faculty and staff to engage in rituals and traditions aimed at promoting healing, unity, and well-being.

Tribal leaders led prayers and communal activities to help address the trauma from the deadly shooting. UNLV student Savanna Howard says it also provides a sense of connection among the UNLV family.

"It is just the spiritual aspect behind it that goes a lot deeper than what people think and this campus needs some healing right now. So, hopefully we can provide that," said Howard.

President Keith Whitfield says he will continue to provide more resources like this to help the UNLV family to continue to heal.

Whitfield says he knows the healing wont happen overnight and that many students are still shaken up and struggling with the aftermath of this deadly shooting. But, he says he'll do everything he can to help the healing process.