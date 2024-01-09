UNLV president says community is 'better by being together' though still coping from shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One month and two days after a shooting that rocked the UNLV campus community to its core, some faculty and staff members returned to work on Monday.

Laura Martinez, an assistant professor of communication studies at the university, was among those who returned.

"I need to learn to feel safe here again," Martinez said, adding that it crossed her mind in the days following the shooting that she might not want to ever go to the campus.

For Martinez, the trauma of that fateful day — Dec. 6 — has lingered, partly because she was inside the building where the shooter opened fire up until about 15 minutes before he arrived.

She would eventually have to shelter in place inside the Student Union building.

"It's a process," she said. "Healing isn't linear. There will be ups and downs."

UNLV faculty members Jerry Cha-Jan Chang, Patricia Navarro Velez, and Naoko Takemaru lost their lives when a man began shooting inside Frank and Estella Beam Hall.

MORE: All three victims of campus shooting identified as UNLV professors

As the campus community continues the healing journey — classes are set to resume on Jan. 16 following the winter break respite — UNLV's leadership wants to help.

To that end, the school is offering free "drop-in" counseling sessions and plans to bring therapy dogs to campus. It's all part of an effort called "Rebel Recovery."

UNLV President Keith Whitfield says the campus community is "stronger by being together."

"We've got a range of emotions," Whitfield said. "There's some apprehension. There's also some desire to want to get that first day out of the way and move forward."

Whitfield added that he hopes UNLV students, faculty and staff resist any possible urges to "isolate" themselves.

"I worry about people who might feel like they don't have anyone they can talk to," Whitfield said. "Having your campus community around you, I think that's something that is going to help everyone."

Whitfield's main message was a simple one.

"It's okay not to be okay," he said. "But if you feel like you're not okay, reach out."