'Not going to let it define us': UNLV president provides campus update since shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "We are not there yet but we are not doing bad."

Those are the words of University of Nevada, Las Vegas president Dr. Keith Whitfield during his annual State of the University address following the deadly campus shooting of December 6.

On Tuesday, Dr. Whitfield provided an update on campus security measures, as well as share his vision for the future of UNLV's campus.

"We are not going to forget December 6, but we are not going to let it define us," said Dr. Whitfield.

The UNLV president said he's spoke with presidents at several universities where similar incidents have happened. While he said the road to recovery isn't over, he believes UNLV is on the right path because the community has come together.

Students who spoke with Channel 13 said they've seen a noticeable uptick in security presence on campus and feel much safer.

"This semester, it's been easier and smoother," said UNLV freshman Anthony Hernandez. "They've definitely increased security here. There's way more security here than last semester. Wherever you go all over campus, you'll see people in the bright vests."

Some students said in the beginning of the semester, they noticed campus atmosphere was quiet. But they said as weeks went on, the spirits have lifted.

"At the beginning of the semester, things were very quiet," said UNLV junior Stella Mowat. "There was a heavy police presence on campus which I honestly thought was a reminder of what had happened. But things seemed to have calmed down and returned to normal."

UNLV Junior Riley Macek said he's noticed more events happening on campus since the deadly shooting.

"I think whoever is in charge is trying to get the students together," said Macek. "I think that's a positive thing after the shooting and the tragic events. Hopefully, students, faculty and staff can connect more."

Dr. Whitfield also provided an update on the fourth faculty member who was shot on campus on December 6. He said this victim is no longer in the hospital and currently in rehabilitation.

In terms of changes at UNLV, Dr. Whitfield said the main campus just opened a new advanced engineering building. University leaders are also considering an education building and have a focus on increasing the number of teachers in Clark County.

Dr. Whitfield said there was 95% student retention rate from fall to spring and a historic graduation high of 50.1%. His goal now is to get the graduation rate up to 60%.

University leaders are also working on developing a 2000 acre north campus site, north of the Veterans Affair clinic. Dr. Whitfield said they are considering building graduate student housing as well as a sports rehab and aquatics center.

The future of Beam Hall was also discussed during the state of the university address.

Dr. Whitfield said it's going to be a "hard decision" on what to do with the business building following the campus shooting.

"There's going to be some decision points coming relatively soon," said Dr. Whitfield. "I wish they could be further out because I want to make sure we are ready to activate BEH again."

