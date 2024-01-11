UNLV hosts art workshops for students and staff to foster healing and unity after campus shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Art workshops are an essential component of UNLV's healing and unity initiatives.

UNLV students, faculty, and staff can attend art-making workshops at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art. Participants can create paper dolls, collages, and attend crochet lessons.

These workshops are part of the broader UNLV recovery program, aimed at supporting those affected by the campus shooting on December 6.

“It's about being in a community without having to perform," said Alisha Kerlin, the the museum's Executive Director. "We can be next to each other in a parallel play, talk about things as they come up, and keep our hands and minds busy while we’re trying to heal.”

The art-making workshops are available to students and staff until January 27.