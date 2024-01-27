UNLV, state officials testing fire alarms at Beam Hall on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — University officials are giving the public a heads up as they prepare to do fire alarm testing at Beam Hall.

That is set for Saturday, Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to noon. It is so the university can be in compliance with the Nevada State Fire Marshal and UNLV Facilities Management, Risk Management & Safety.

During testing, horns and flashing strobe lights may be activated for short periods of time. Anyone with access to Beam Hall is being advised to be aware of this and not visit the building during this time.

Three people were killed and one person was injured last month whenever a gunman opened fire at Beam Hall. Since then, the building has been closed to the public.

"Even though we continue to make progress on building repairs in Beam Hall, we also understand the intense emotional trauma that exists for our colleagues who work in the building and for students still recovering from the impact of the Dec. 6 tragedy and its aftermath," UNLV President Keith Whitfield said earlier this month.

The university is working on a public memorial to honor the lives of those who died and the school has created a Committee on Campus Security and Safety that includes more than a dozen faculty, staff, students, and administrators, who will review existing security measures and protocols at all campuses and make suggestions. UNLV also introduced the Rebel Recovery Program earlier this month, which will include resources for students, faculty, and staff.