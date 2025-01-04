Watch Now
UNLV Rebels face the San Jose State Spartans on 3-game win streak

An UNLV logo seen seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between UNLV and Nevada Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-3 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (8-5, 2-0 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV heads into a matchup with San Jose State as winners of three games in a row.

The Rebels are 6-1 in home games. UNLV is eighth in the MWC scoring 73.1 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Spartans are 0-3 in MWC play. San Jose State ranks ninth in the MWC with 12.7 assists per game led by Donavan Yap averaging 2.9.

UNLV's average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game San Jose State gives up. San Jose State has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The Rebels and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Rebels.

Yap is averaging 7.7 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

