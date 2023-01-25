UNLV Dance Team brings home national title despite all odds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Rebel Girls and Company won their first national title back in 2013.

Fast forward ten years later, to the team bringing back their 10th national title in program history.

“It took a long time to build, but I wouldn’t have done it any other way,” said Head Coach Marca DeCastroverde.

A quiet Cinderella story.

Aaron Marentic describes the season as "sacrifice" especially on the road to a national title.

“We're right here in [practice facility] for 33 days straight," said Marentic, "get rid of social media and any external distractions."

But the sacrifices pay off.

DeCastroverde says since the beginning many have put doubt on the team for various reasons.

“We are one of the smaller schools that go [to nationals]," said DeCastroverde, "these schools we're up against are SEC schools, and have different budgets, and different amount of students to select from.”

But, the doubt only makes the team push harder for success.

"We did it! With a lot less and had to work a lot harder to get to this place," said DeCastroverde.

