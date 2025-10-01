UNLV being investigated by DOJ over antisemitism allegations on campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Department of Justice is launching an investigation into UNLV over allegations of antisemitism on campus.

On Tuesday, department officials stated they are looking into whether the university violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964, specifically Title IV and Title VI. Title IV authorizes the Department to address certain equal protection violations in public colleges while Title VI prohibits schools that receive federal funds from discriminating based on protected charactistics.

According to a letter from the Justice Department to UNLV, the department received several complaints and "other information" concerning the school's response to allegations of discrimination.

"Publicly-funded universities are barred from discriminating based on race, national origin, or religion," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said in a statement. "This Department of Justice is fiercely committed to holding institutions of higher learning accountable and ensuring that every student receives equal access to the opportunity and education to which they are legally entitled."

This all stems from Oct. 7, 2023, which is the date that Hamas attacked Israel and killed about 1,200 people. The department has requested information about how UNLV responded to protests on campus, complaints and allegations of discrimination, and any changes to school policies and procedures in the wake of the attack.

Channel 13 reached out to the Department of Justice to get more clarity around the complaints made to the department as well as if other universities are under investigation for similar allegations. As of the time this article was published, we have not heard back.

We also reached out to UNLV and a school spokesperson sent us the following statement.

"UNLV is aware of the announcement by the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. The university intends to cooperate fully and looks forward to a thorough and fair compliance review. We are confident that the review will demonstrate that the university has and continues to adhere to all applicable federal and state laws." UNLV spokesperson

The Department of Justice letter states that if UNLV is not in violation, the investigation will be closed. If the school is in violation, the department will work with the school to get back into compliance.

Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean first told you about civil rights concerns in November 2023. Several students said they were worried about a rise in antisemitic incidents on campus, to the point where they stopped going all together.

"I've had people spit at me," Michelle Poura said. "It's been scary, and I have people flip me off because I wore a star for Israel."

At the time, the Nevada System of Higher Education sent a statement to Channel 13 that reads in part, "In situations in which students, faculty or staff express fear, intimidation or threats, [those reports] are of paramount concern and are taken seriously."

It's something that UNLV leadership echoed in a statement to Channel 13 in May 2024. School leaders told us they continue "to have an ongoing dialogue with faculty and student groups to get their input and hear their specific concerns on this topic."

At the time, they noted that organizers of both pro-Israel and pro-Palestine events are allowed to exercise their First Amendment rights of free speech and assembly.

In May 2024, a student also filed a federal lawsuit against the NSHE Board of Regents, UNLV, former UNLV president Dr. Keith Whitfield, and several pro-Palestine groups claiming there was an antisemitic environment on campus.

According to court records, that case is still making its way through the federal court system and no future court dates are scheduled, as of Tuesday.